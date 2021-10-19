MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Up to $17.12

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.12, but opened at $17.72. MAG Silver shares last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 9,410 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.33 and a beta of 0.98.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at $37,579,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 32.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,161,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,135,000 after purchasing an additional 770,312 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 16.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,766,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,707,000 after purchasing an additional 681,416 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 17,823.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 39.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 892,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,673,000 after purchasing an additional 250,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.