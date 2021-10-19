Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Short Interest Down 26.6% in September

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the September 15th total of 91,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Manning & Napier by 130.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 17.3% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 14.0% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 14,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 99.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 82.8% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Manning & Napier stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,221. Manning & Napier has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 3.12.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $36.08 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Manning & Napier from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

