Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Receives C$4.42 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.42.

MOZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Marathon Gold to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

TSE MOZ opened at C$2.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.02. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$3.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$712.20 million and a PE ratio of -53.27. The company has a current ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01).

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

