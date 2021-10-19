Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Position Trimmed by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 108,204 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil makes up approximately 1.4% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $9,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 890,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,418,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,747,000 after acquiring an additional 374,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.45. 169,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,630,912. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.24%.

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.07.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

