Marietta Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,486 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after buying an additional 8,928,106 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after buying an additional 6,503,302 shares during the period. Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $862,284,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 133.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $437,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $171.07. 26,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,569,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.56. The firm has a market cap of $107.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $2,406,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,990,667.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $4,032,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,477,941 shares of company stock valued at $222,969,514 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.56.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

