Marietta Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $8.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,600.70. 2,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,194. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,773.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,596.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,192.14 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a PE ratio of -31,852.40 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,911.22.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

