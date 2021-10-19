Marietta Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 57,752 CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 166.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 83.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNHI traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,920. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

