Mark Partin Sells 3,957 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Mark Partin sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $496,484.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Partin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Mark Partin sold 3,543 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $444,221.34.

On Monday, October 11th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $588,550.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Mark Partin sold 6,680 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $841,078.80.

On Friday, September 17th, Mark Partin sold 820 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $102,942.80.

On Friday, September 10th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $602,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total value of $563,700.00.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.04. 401,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,335. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.62 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.66 and a 200-day moving average of $112.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 41,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 81,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

