Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,312 shares of company stock worth $3,000,171 over the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Markel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Markel by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Markel by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Markel by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 14,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MKL traded up $13.66 on Tuesday, reaching $1,310.56. The company had a trading volume of 44,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,247.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1,219.72. Markel has a 52-week low of $913.04 and a 52-week high of $1,319.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.45 by $3.69. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Markel will post 60.4 EPS for the current year.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

