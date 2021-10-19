Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.
In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,312 shares of company stock worth $3,000,171 over the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE MKL traded up $13.66 on Tuesday, reaching $1,310.56. The company had a trading volume of 44,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,247.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1,219.72. Markel has a 52-week low of $913.04 and a 52-week high of $1,319.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.45 by $3.69. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Markel will post 60.4 EPS for the current year.
About Markel
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
