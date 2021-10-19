Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Shares Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,992 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marlin Technology were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marlin Technology stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Marlin Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

