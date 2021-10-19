Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 3.2% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.92.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $161.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $162.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

