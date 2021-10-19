Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) PT Raised to $165.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $161.81 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $162.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.02. The company has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

