Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 391.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,036 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3,571.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,420,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,813 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,914,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,441,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

CEQP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

In related news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEQP stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.88. 1,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,687. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 3.57.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -657.89%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

