Marshall Wace LLP Has $50.60 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 303,137 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Canadian National Railway worth $50,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,988,000 after purchasing an additional 353,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,480,000 after purchasing an additional 127,130 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,785. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNI. TD Securities raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.78.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

