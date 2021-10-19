Marshall Wace LLP Invests $2.63 Million in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 133,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.18% of Similarweb at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Similarweb during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Similarweb during the second quarter worth about $1,258,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Similarweb during the second quarter worth about $2,049,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Similarweb during the second quarter worth about $1,970,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at about $8,230,000. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Shares of SMWB stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,554. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59. Similarweb Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Similarweb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Similarweb Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.