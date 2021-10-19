Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 26,200 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 173.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in JOYY were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JOYY by 56.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after acquiring an additional 70,293 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in JOYY by 290.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JOYY in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JOYY by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,532,000 after buying an additional 22,075 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in JOYY during the first quarter valued at about $2,090,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JOYY stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.03. 7,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,598. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.51 and its 200 day moving average is $69.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.86. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter. JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. Equities analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on YY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

