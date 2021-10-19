Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 155,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $55,774,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 180,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,953,000 after purchasing an additional 66,993 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST stock traded up $8.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $417.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.