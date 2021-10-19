Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 108 ($1.41).

Several brokerages have weighed in on MARS. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other Marston’s news, insider Ralph Graham Findlay purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

Shares of Marston’s stock traded up GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 76.60 ($1.00). 1,198,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,200. The stock has a market cap of £505.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 87.89. Marston’s has a 12-month low of GBX 41.50 ($0.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

About Marston's

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

