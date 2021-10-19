Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 110.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,079,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,720,906 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $412,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after buying an additional 16,279,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after buying an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after buying an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 116.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,020,000 after buying an additional 3,632,647 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $156,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.13. 57,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,382,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.23. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $67.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,150 shares of company stock worth $2,749,725 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

