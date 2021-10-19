Mattel (MAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Mattel to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Mattel has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mattel to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mattel stock opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. Mattel has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mattel stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Mattel worth $25,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

