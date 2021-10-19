Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) traded up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.59 and last traded at $18.59. 5,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 709,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $650.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The company had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

