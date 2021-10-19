McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $155,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 4.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in McKesson by 23.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in McKesson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in McKesson by 1,166.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 13,927 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCK opened at $200.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.90.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

