Mdex Price Reaches $1.17 on Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00001824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a market capitalization of $840.82 million and approximately $34.33 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mdex has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00063519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00067354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00097857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,217.58 or 1.00079679 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,789.00 or 0.05904952 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00020725 BTC.

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 718,468,791 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

