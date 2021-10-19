Medical Properties Trust, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MPW. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

