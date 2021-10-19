MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Rating Lowered to HOLD at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering cut shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$11.50 target price on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 25th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$8.30 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 target price on MEG Energy in a report on Friday, July 23rd. ATB Capital upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.82.
Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$10.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The company has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$11.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.12.
In other news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,580.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,947,641.84.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
