MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Rating Lowered to HOLD at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering cut shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$11.50 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 25th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$8.30 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 target price on MEG Energy in a report on Friday, July 23rd. ATB Capital upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.82.

Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$10.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The company has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$11.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.12.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$971.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.7749764 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,580.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,947,641.84.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

