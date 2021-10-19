MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.98 Million

Equities analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will post sales of $9.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $3.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 160.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $43.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $53.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $83.63 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $188.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 198.06% and a negative return on equity of 80.62%. The company had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEIP shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Rowe upped their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 29.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in MEI Pharma by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.9% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 144,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEIP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. 408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,522. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $321.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.54. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.57.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

