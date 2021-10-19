Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives $71.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $680,230.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,033.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 29,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $69.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.40 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

