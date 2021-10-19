Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to report sales of $34.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.80 million. Mesa Laboratories reported sales of $31.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year sales of $155.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.50 million to $164.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $190.40 million, with estimates ranging from $152.80 million to $228.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $34.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

MLAB stock traded down $7.74 on Wednesday, hitting $301.99. The company had a trading volume of 29,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,222. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.09 and a beta of 0.38. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $325.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.47, for a total value of $363,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 603 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $161,175.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,134 shares of company stock worth $3,372,759 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,804,000 after buying an additional 114,355 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 75,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after purchasing an additional 48,409 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 321.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

