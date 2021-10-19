Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Short Interest Up 44.8% in September

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the September 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXE. Winmill & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 621.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 28,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $953,000. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MXE opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

