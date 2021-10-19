MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Holdings Increased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2,015.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,699,679 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.81% of MGM Resorts International worth $165,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,274 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 242.6% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,375,000 after buying an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,067,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,508,000 after buying an additional 238,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,646,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,826,000 after purchasing an additional 142,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.52. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $49.13.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

