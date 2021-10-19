Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Short Interest Update

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,210,000 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the September 15th total of 27,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 845,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,023,000 after purchasing an additional 31,869 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $715,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.57. The company had a trading volume of 16,776,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,696,811. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.80. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $49.30 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.48.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.