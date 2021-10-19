Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.45 billion-$7.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.63 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on MU. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.48.

Micron Technology stock opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average of $78.80. The firm has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $49.30 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

