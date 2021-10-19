Milestone Advisory Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Milestone Advisory Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 64,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,041,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,107,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,925,000. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.72. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,927. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

