Milestone Advisory Partners Has $5.69 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Milestone Advisory Partners decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after purchasing an additional 626,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,703,000 after purchasing an additional 206,511 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,411,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,666,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,557,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $75.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,720,411 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.27. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

