Milestone Advisory Partners Sells 6,262 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Milestone Advisory Partners decreased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,262 shares during the quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $$59.91 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 843,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,907. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.95. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.90 and a 12-month high of $60.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.

