Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC Has $1.43 Billion Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,610,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 16.3% of Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,426,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of BND traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.09. 3,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,670,584. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

