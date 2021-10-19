Minereum One Day Volume Reaches $27,667.00 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 19th. During the last week, Minereum has traded up 52% against the dollar. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0888 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minereum has a market cap of $1.20 million and $27,667.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00040832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.58 or 0.00194200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00089799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 13,564,948 coins. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

