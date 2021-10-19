MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,809.00

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 19th. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $2,809.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,305.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.72 or 0.06106579 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.06 or 0.00301834 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $611.71 or 0.00981797 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00085017 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.81 or 0.00410571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.51 or 0.00272071 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.38 or 0.00263826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004640 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

