Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $952.93.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $3.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $899.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $136.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $895.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $870.00. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.90 and a 52 week high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

