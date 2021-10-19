Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $8.04 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lowered its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,568 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for 1.4% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $8,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Bbva USA bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST traded up $8.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $417.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,250. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $438.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.51.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

