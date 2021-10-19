Mirabella Financial Services LLP Increases Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 1,808.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,044 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,490,000 after purchasing an additional 92,018 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 586.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 30,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,964. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.43. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.66%.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

