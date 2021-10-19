Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $4.03 Million Investment in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 304,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 2,343.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth approximately $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLNG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,688. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.55. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $20.96.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 8.94%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.