Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 17,684 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up 1.0% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $101.46. 77,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,052,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The stock has a market cap of $185.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.92 and a 200 day moving average of $93.11.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

