Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Kellogg by 66.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,552 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Kellogg by 53.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,876,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,816,000 after purchasing an additional 654,495 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Kellogg by 48.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,843,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,704,000 after purchasing an additional 598,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Kellogg by 2,409,090.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 530,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,684.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 416,663 shares of company stock worth $26,578,096. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.14.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

