Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Tops $57.54 on Exchanges

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $26.26 million and $40,013.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for about $57.54 or 0.00093183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00066437 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00071678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00102317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,832.13 or 1.00138135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,761.05 or 0.06091086 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00023541 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 456,316 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

