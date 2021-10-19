Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.33.

MIRM opened at $16.53 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $504.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $70,722.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $26,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,610 shares of company stock worth $127,309. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 44,502 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 35,168 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

