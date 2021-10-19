Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) Short Interest Update

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mission Advancement stock. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned 0.23% of Mission Advancement as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 39.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACC stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Mission Advancement has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72.

Mission Advancement Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

