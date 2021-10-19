MML Investors Services LLC Has $103.27 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,004,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772,399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $103,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.02. 59,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,391,979. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.74. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.