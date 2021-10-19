MML Investors Services LLC Has $33.58 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,847 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $33,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,298 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $957,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.17.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $427.36. 13,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,955. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $299.60 and a fifty-two week high of $433.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $402.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,438 shares of company stock worth $13,845,249. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

