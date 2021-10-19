MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 38,893 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.6% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $72,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $166.82. The stock had a trading volume of 48,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,600,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.81. The company has a market cap of $498.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $95.24 and a one year high of $171.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

